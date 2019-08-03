Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of Slack stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,259,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,394. Slack has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

In other Slack news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 349,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $13,372,696.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $79,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,928,311 shares of company stock worth $267,954,737.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

