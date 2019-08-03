SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.71 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 116,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 22,577 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,366,585.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,853 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $1,078,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,634 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,183 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 764,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

