SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $59.42. 116,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,769. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $725.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $1,078,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,520.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,634 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,183 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SkyWest by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 764,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

