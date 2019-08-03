Sitrin Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on Apple to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.49.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.41 on Friday, reaching $204.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,831,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,916,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.58. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

