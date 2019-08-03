Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 272,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. 274,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,993. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $90,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Sidoti cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

