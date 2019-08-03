SimpliFi Inc. Has $18.04 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 10.8% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 4.76% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,265,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 894.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 89,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,217,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.28. 85 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

