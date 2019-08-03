Silverway Market Cap Hits $182.07 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Silverway has a market cap of $182.07 million and $5.95 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00005597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 43.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,811.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.54 or 0.03075199 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.01090004 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007111 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,833,334 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

