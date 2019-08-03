Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Sienna Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

SNNA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNNA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.