Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.29 ($44.52).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €37.90 ($44.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €36.93. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 12 month high of €39.95 ($46.45). The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

