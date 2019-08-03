Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.29 ($44.52).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €37.90 ($44.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €36.93. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 12 month high of €39.95 ($46.45). The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

