Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,689 ($22.07) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,883 ($24.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,746.04. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,802 ($23.55).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

