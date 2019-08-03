Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $370.00 Price Target at CSFB

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by CSFB from $275.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Shopify from $286.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.19.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.19. 1,978,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,592. Shopify has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $350.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

