Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $370.00 Price Target at CSFB

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by CSFB from $275.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Shopify from $286.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.19.
NYSE:SHOP traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.19. 1,978,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,592. Shopify has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $350.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
