Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

“We reiterate our Buy rating and raise our DCF-based PT from $395 to $410. Latest POS software and hardware stack ready to scale upstream. SHOP’s POS software and hardware kit were both upgraded this past 2Q with feature sets that close the gap between small to large brick and mortar (B&M) needs. Nearly 100k B&M retailers, ~10% of SHOP’s merchant base, use SHOP’s POS app, which seamlessly syncs a mobile device to an online SHOP store, enabling an associate to sell product in-person anywhere a customer is present. Orders and inventory can then be managed and tracked across multiple sales channels on the app. SHOP’s proprietary hardware kit (cash drawer, receipt printer, barcode scanner etc.) completes the out of the box SHOP on/offline storefront.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst wrote.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shopify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $286.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $265.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.19.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.19. 1,978,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,592. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shopify has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $350.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rudd International Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,910,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.