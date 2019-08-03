Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Shopify updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shopify stock traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.19. 1,978,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.96. Shopify has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $350.79. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -544.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Shopify to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Shopify from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mackie upped their price objective on Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 140.7% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 33,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 21.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

