Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
SCVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.
Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 273,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
