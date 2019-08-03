Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 273,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

