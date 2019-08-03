SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.92. SG Blocks shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 36,661 shares.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

