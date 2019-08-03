Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Down 5.7%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, 2,140,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,522,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Sesen Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 269,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 34.4% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.