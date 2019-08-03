Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

SREV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 53,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96. Servicesource International has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,074.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 192,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 90,465 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

