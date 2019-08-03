Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.23.

Shares of SQNS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 96,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,532. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.80.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,061.35% and a negative net margin of 120.67%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sequans Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.20% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

