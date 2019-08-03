Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sempra Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.70-6.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.70-6.30 EPS.

NYSE:SRE remained flat at $$135.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.82. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $319,573.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $1,257,119.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,984. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 56,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

