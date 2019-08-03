Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.97-1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 850,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,002. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised Select Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

