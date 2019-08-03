Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Select Bancorp an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

SLCT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,465. The stock has a market cap of $219.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Select Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

