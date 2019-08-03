Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 140,000 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 109.1% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 833,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 434,975 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $101,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 534,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66,474 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $11,452,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 212.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. 752,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENBL. Mizuho upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

