Segantii Capital Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Bitauto were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at $13,942,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bitauto by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 728,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 375,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bitauto by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bitauto by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 435,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 107,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bitauto during the 4th quarter valued at $9,222,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BITA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bitauto from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

BITA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. 347,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $829.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.34 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

