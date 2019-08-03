Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases 1,276 Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth about $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.03. 208,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fanhua Inc has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, analysts expect that Fanhua Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

