Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $94,791,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after acquiring an additional 515,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $41,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,748,000 after acquiring an additional 241,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,750,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,422. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $136.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

