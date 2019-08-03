Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $38.44 Million in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,624,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,440,000. Infosys comprises approximately 3.4% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Infosys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 60.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 22.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,712,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 246,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

INFY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.08. 10,132,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,232,287. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.62 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

