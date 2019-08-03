Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 155,931 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,127,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.69 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

