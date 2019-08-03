Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 112.27% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Sealed Air and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 82,856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. 3,222,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

