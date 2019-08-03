SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 56,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,238. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

In related news, insider Mark Senkpiel sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $75,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.