SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 49.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 255.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $130.28. The stock had a trading volume of 499,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,221. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $729,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $467,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $12,959,628 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.