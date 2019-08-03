SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Northwest BanCorp were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 721,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 133,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNWB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $16.30. 18,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22. First Northwest BanCorp has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 15.26%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNWB. TheStreet downgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

