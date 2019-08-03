SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,250 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,247,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,982,000 after acquiring an additional 357,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

In other news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $137.96. 1,859,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.