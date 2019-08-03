SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 36.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,168,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,285 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,987,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,454,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 414,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $8,245,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $188,941,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.83. 2,378,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

