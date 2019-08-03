SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 136.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $304,355.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $660,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,521,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,033,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,585. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.57.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,531. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.78. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

