Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SCBH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.18.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

