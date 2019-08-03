Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
SCBH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.18.
Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile
