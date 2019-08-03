Scroll (SCRL) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Scroll has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scroll token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00256370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.01398714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00109664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Scroll’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

Scroll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

