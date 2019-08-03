SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Down 7.9% This Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $23,507.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

