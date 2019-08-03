Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (SMG) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $83.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMG. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of SMG opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

