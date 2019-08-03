SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. 1,788,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,915. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. SciPlay’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 329,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $4,411,506.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua J. Wilson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,089,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,316,181.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

