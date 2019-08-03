Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 6.4% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $34,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $56.12 and a one year high of $72.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

