Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. 583,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,343. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

