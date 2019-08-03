Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Decreased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164,923 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 442,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 303,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 32,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

