Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 1,263,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

