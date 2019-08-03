Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43.
Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 1,263,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
