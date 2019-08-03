Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.24 ($10.75).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.56 ($7.63) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.50. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.