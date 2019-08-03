SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.96

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $249.96 and last traded at $248.62, with a volume of 708885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.79.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,842,710.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,320 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.