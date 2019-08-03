SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.96

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $249.96 and last traded at $248.62, with a volume of 708885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,842,710.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,320 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

