SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $250.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $203.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.15.

SBAC stock opened at $248.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.36. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $249.96.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 6,453 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $1,353,258.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,320 shares of company stock worth $13,010,971. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

