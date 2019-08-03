Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $726,000 Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,809. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $68.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $72.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $931,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,479.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $2,403,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

