Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.50. 46,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,540. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

