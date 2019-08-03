Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 13,090 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,386,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon Thomas sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $64,829.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $67,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,824.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,065,598. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

