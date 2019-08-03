Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Citrix Systems worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,845.0% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 114.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,148,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $93.23. 65,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.12 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.